10 days later, Cubans still recovering from Hurricane Ian

LA COLOMA, Cuba (AP) – Soldiers repair roofs and lift utility poles under a blazing sun, as teachers salvage wet textbooks and residents cook over log fires in La Coloma, a fishing and industrial town on the Cuban coast that suffered from the hurricane Jan.

Ten days after the storm still left unquantified devastation in western Cuba and knocked out the power grid across the country, many Cubans are still without electricity, water or basic necessities. Ian’s destruction has piled on the hardships of people who have already suffered from scarcity and shortages in recent years.

“The ceiling was damaged, the mattress got wet,” said housewife Yaneysi Polier, who looked scared as she stirred a pan of pressed ham and lard cooking over coals on the floor of her home’s patio. Her still wet mattress was drying in the sun.

“The refrigerator was found in the mud at our neighbor’s house. We’ve arranged something to sleep on. The water was up to our chests,” she said.

Only 15% of the western province of Pinar del Río has electricity and no one has their power back in La Coloma, a city of about 7,000 inhabitants 200 kilometers southwest of Havana.

Repeated power cuts to Cuba’s already fragile electrical grid in July 2021 were one of the causes of the island’s biggest social protests in decades. island to express their anger and some also lashed out at the government. Hundreds were arrested and prosecuted, sparking harsh criticism of President Miguel Diaz-Canel’s government.

Ian’s recent arrival killed three people and damaged 63,000 homes in Pinar del Rio province, thousands of which were destroyed. Cuba was short of about 800,000 homes before the hurricane hit.

La Coloma is home to the state Industrial Fishing Combine, which processes 40% of the lobster caught on the island, most of which is exported. It also handles bonito and snapper fish, and residents say it was peak season when Ian struck. Twelve fishing boats were damaged, some sunk.

Maribel Rodríguez is staying with her pregnant daughter-in-law, who is about to give birth, in an emergency shelter at a primary school. She said they would name the baby Ian.

“This hurricane has taken everything from me,” Rodríguez said. “My house was not good, but it had many valuables – a refrigerator, a TV, living room furniture, beds and kitchen utensils – and I had earned them with my sacrifice. This is very painful.”

Both Rodríguez and her son work at the fishing complex and worry that it will end in the middle of lobster season.

“The only place to work here is the combine harvester and I’ve been working there for many years. You have to earn your living,” she said.

Ian hit Cuba with winds exceeding 200 km/h on September 27. It affected not only Pinar de Rio, but also the provinces of Artemisa, Mayabeque and Havana. More than 30,000 people were evacuated before the hurricane arrived.

In addition to damage to homes, electricity infrastructure and industry, the Department of Agriculture estimated that Ian damaged 8,583 hectares (21,210 acres) of crops in the three provinces, mainly bananas, cassava, sweet potatoes, corn, rice and tomatoes.

Cuba’s gross domestic product fell 11% in 2020 amid the pandemic and rose only 2% in 2021. Tourism has not recovered from the travel paralysis caused by COVID-19 and US sanctions pushing for political change on the island continue to affect the economy pressurize. Authorities expect Ian’s damage to further affect the economy.

Along with La Coloma, one of the hardest hit communities was nearby San Luis, a region that produces some of the best tobacco in the world.

Tobacco farmer Hiroshi Robaina, looking at his destroyed drying houses and seedbeds, thinks he will have to plant his fields with beans this year.

“I doubt very much that there can be tobacco production this year because there is no infrastructure,” he said. “The damage to the nurseries was monstrous.”

Robaina, whose plantation is so important that it has its own brand, said, “A miracle has to happen.”

He said at least 100 small tobacco farmers suffered 100% losses and called on the government to subsidize reconstruction. Pinar del Río contributes 80% of the tobacco Cuba produces.

“Tobacco, while not something that will save the Cuban economy, is an export commodity,” said Ricardo Torres, a Cuban economist and researcher at the Center for Latin American Studies at American University in Washington. “In Cuba, with what little there is, what is lost is very bad news.”

“This is a country that has no resources at the moment,” Torres said.

