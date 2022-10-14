10 Best Underrated Sci-Fi Shows You Haven’t Seen (Yet)

Since 2000, and especially in the last ten years, there has been an explosion of science fiction with a large number of projects being produced and released annually. Sci-fi is so intriguing because it allows us to use our imaginations to the fullest and immerse ourselves in alternate universes where anything is possible.





Plus, thanks to extensive marketing campaigns, only a few sci-fi shows like west world, Weird stuffand the 100 are popular among fans of the genre. However, due to the sheer number of programs produced each year, many outstanding series go unrecognized.

‘Future Human’ (2017 -2020)

Future husband is a comedy sci-fi TV show that follows a janitor named Josh Futturman (Josh Hutcherson) who underperforms at work, but can easily beat his favorite and considerable invincible video game, Biotic Wars. To the two main characters of the game – Tiger (Eliza Coupe) and Wolf (Derek Wilson) – suddenly arrive and ask Josh for help in defending the planet from the actual Biotic Wars.

Viewers may feel swept up in the story and transported back in time by the vibrant color scheme and retro design of the film. Also, what makes the series so captivating is the character-based screenplay rather than the normal event-based motif that viewers often see in shows like this one, which adds depth to the program and balances out the sometimes too many jokes.

’12 Monkeys’ (2015 – 2018)

12 monkeys is a time-traveling sci-fi mystery thriller based in part on the 1995 Terry Gilliam movie of the same name. The show follows James Cole (Aaron Stanford) and dr. Cassandra Railly (Amanda Schul), two random strangers drawn together by fate on a quest to use time travel to thwart the evil plans of the mysterious group called “Army of the 12 Monkeys”.

12 monkeys has a fairly light sense of humor for a program steeped in post-apocalyptic melancholy and regret. The show progresses so quickly that if viewers don’t pay enough attention, they can occasionally and easily miss certain key facts for the next segment.

‘Developers’ (2020)

developers is a sci-fi thriller miniseries created by Alex Garland who follows a software developer Lily Chan (Sonoya Mizuno) who works for Forest’s (Nick Offerman) quantum computing company, Amaya. Lily soon becomes involved in the unexplained murder of her boyfriend, which happened on his first day at a new job with Devs.

As with Garland’s previous work, the show is incredibly stylish, with lively music and dreamy visuals. In addition, the murder mystery premise is accompanied by philosophical ideas so profound and esoteric that it can be challenging for many viewers to fully grasp it. Fans should add the series to their watchlist as it brilliantly portrays the disturbing, almost religious influence of tech giants who seem to dominate every aspect of our lives.

‘The Expanse’ (2015 – 2022)

Based on James SA Corey‘s series of novels of the same name, the vastness is a sci-fi TV series developed by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby. The show is set in the near future when humanity has conquered the solar system. The story follows a diverse group of protagonists who inadvertently uncover a conspiracy that threatens the system’s precarious Cold War, while dealing with existential problems caused by recently discovered alien technology.

The program has six seasons and each season focuses on a different genre that can always be found new, intriguing and fascinating. During its term, the vastness never shy away from portraying the atrocities that people can commit in the name of authority, discrimination or corporate greed, which is why it is so awe-inspiring.

‘Last Room’ (2018 – 2021)

Last room is an adult animated space opera television series that revolves around the interstellar adventures of an astronaut named Gary Goodspeed and his incredibly strong alien companion Mooncake (both voiced by the series creator Olan Rogers) as they try to prevent the end of the universe.

Despite having a straightforward, cartoonish look, Last room is extraordinarily complicated. The program is like the courteous, nerdy, smart offspring of Rick and Morty and futurama with just enough intrigue to keep viewers interested. Plus, this series features some great artists and includes fascinating galactic terms that will please any sci-fi geek.

‘Lost in Space’ (2018 – 2021)

A Netflix Science Fiction TV Show Called Lost in space follows the escapades of the Robinson family of space settlers whose ship deviates from its intended trajectory. The Swiss Robinson familya novel published in 1812, served as the basis for the original 1965 television series of the same name.

The family bond, alongside the newly inhabited alien continent with a wrecked spaceship and deadly robots, is the secret to the show’s popularity and why it’s so appealing to viewers beyond ardent sci-fi fans. Lost in space also has a lot of intriguing characters that are fun and easy to relate to, attracting viewers and making them feel close to the show.

‘People’ (2015 – 2018)

people is an AMC sci-fi drama based on the Swedish science fiction show Real people. The show is set in a parallel present where Synths, highly evolved robotic servants that eerily resemble living servants, are the latest must-have device for any busy family. A struggling suburban family bought a used Synth in hopes of changing their way of life, but they soon learn that it has terrifying, far-reaching consequences.

While the concept of the show may not be new to the sci-fi genre, people gives a more realistic taste of what life would be possible if AI lived among us. Additionally, the show focuses on the human side of the Synths and refers back to humans instead of digging deep into the science fiction aspect.

‘Counterpart’ (2017 – 2019)

counterpart is a sci-fi thriller TV show that follows Howard Silk (JK Simmons) who works as a subordinate cog in a United Nations spy agency with offices in Berlin. Howard is forced into a shadowy world of intrigue, danger and deception when he discovers that his organization controls knowledge of a portal to a parallel dimension. The only person Howard can rely on is his nearly identical counterpart from this parallel world.

The concept of the show isn’t original, but that’s what makes it fascinating because it explores what makes each individual unique. Plus, the show is taken to a new level of complexity and excitement thanks to Simmons’ stunning and skillful performance.

‘Tales from the Loop’ (2020 – present)

Stories from the Loopa sci-fi drama television show created and produced by Nathaniel Halpernis based on the Swedish artist Simon Stålenhageponymous art book. According to the show, the residents of the city find themselves in an alternate reality where things that are impossible become achievable thanks to a scientific research facility called The Loop, which is located beneath the city.

Fans of the Netflix program Weird stuff can be reminded of Stories from the LoopHowever, the premise of this series takes on a more mature and serious tone. The show is a great option for curious viewers seeking the answers to the sci-fi mystery, as it is told with tenderness and care and features beautiful landscape compositions from filmmakers like Jodie Foster and Andrew Stanton.

‘Resident Alien’ (2021 – present)

Resident Alien is a sci-fi comedy-drama TV show based on Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse‘s comic book of the same name. The show follows Dr. Harry Vanderspeigel (Alan Tudyk) whose identity is assumed by an alien who has crashed into Earth and is on a mission to wipe out humanity. He grapples with the ethical conundrum of his secret mission when asked to perform an autopsy on the town’s doctor, who has died under mysterious circumstances.

For sci-fi fans who can easily put aside the show’s lack of realism in favor of a good time and a compelling plot, the program is a great choice. In addition, the showrunners carry out their craft with astonishing sincerity and knowledge. They use outdated clichés without being cynical and without constantly winking at the audience for a good laugh.

