10 Best Paddy Considine Projects to Watch After ‘House of the Dragon’

The Voyage of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) of House Targaryen came to a beautiful and tragic end in the most recent episode of House of the Dragon, which aired last Sunday on HBO Max. Thanks to Considine’s Emmy level of achievement, not only the fans of the show but also the critics will be talking about him for a long time to come.





Paddy Considine has been in the movie industry for a while, but so far his career hasn’t gotten the enough recognition it deserves. Following the departure of King Viserys and a fond farewell to Considine’s magnificent performance, fans can enjoy 10 of his remarkable projects following House of the Dragon. Considine, like his character, is a man of many talents.

‘Dead man’s shoes’ (2004)

dead man’s shoes is a British psychological thriller directed by Shane Meadows which he co-wrote with the lead actor, Considine, and Paul Fraser. The film revolves around Richard (Considine), a former paratrooper in the British Army’s Parachute Regiment, who returns to Matlock, Derbyshire. Richard vows revenge after learning that his autistic brother has been abused by the local gang boss and his henchmen.

As the film analyzes the essence of revenge, the viewer continues to tremble in horror. Considine manages to act like an expert, raising the bar for the film with both explosiveness and sensitivity. He abruptly transforms from the enchanting warmth of his earlier works to blood-curdling terror, which sets the tone and moral tenor of the film.

The Outsider (2020)

the maverick is a miniseries based on Stephen King‘s novel of the same name aired on HBO Max during the 2020 COVID pandemic. The show focuses on investigating the rape, mutilation and murder of an 11-year-old boy, whose body is found in the woods of a small town. in Oklahoma. Considine plays Claude Bolton, a strip club manager who was also a recovering addict and ex-con.

The persuasiveness with which he portrays the so-called Boogeyman undoubtedly distinguishes Considine in the series from his other roles. Considine did a fantastic job of bringing the monster to life, despite the fact that it is not an easy task. Unfortunately, he was not nominated for his great work.

Informant (2018)

Considine plays Gabe Waters, a Counter-Terrorism Officer in the miniseries, informantpressuring a second-generation Pakistani man in East London (Nabhaan Rizwan) to work for him as an undercover informant. Raza discovers that his and his parents’ lives are in danger when he infiltrates the future terrorist organization.

informant is one of the many TV shows in which Considine has established himself as a top actor with such a powerful and impressive performance. Plus, he gets along well with the other actors in the production, which gave the film a really authentic and intense feel. For fans of Considine and avid crime thrillers who want to see him successfully play a bad cop/good cop, the show is a must-see.

The End of the World (2013)

The end of the world is the third and final installment in the Three Flavors Cornetto trilogy that follows five friends who return twenty-three years to their hometowns after failing to complete a pub crawl, only to discover that the city is in the midst of an alien invasion. Considine plays Steven Prince, one of Gary’s (Simon Pegg) childhood friends, who is now an architect.

Considine seems to be having a fantastic time making the film, and his chemistry with the ensemble is remarkable. Despite being a comedy drama, The end of the world manages to deliver the intended message to the audience as Considine and his co-star effortlessly shine when on screen.

Travel companion (2017)

companion shows Considine in a boxing ring as boxer Matty Burton, the current middleweight champion who is nearing the end of his career and has one last match that will give his family enough money to live comfortably. However, after the fight, he faints in his living room due to a delayed reaction to one of the blows to his head.

companion is an important film for Considine as he is the lead actor, writer and director, and he is excellent in all three capacities. The film is difficult to watch because it takes a sombre, devastating and sympathetic approach to suffering and those affected by it. And yet this film undoubtedly confirmed Considine’s reputation as one of the most famous British actors of his generation.

In America (2002)

In America is a charming drama about an Irish immigrant family who settle into their new life in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City. The tragedy of their five-year-old son Frankie, who died of a brain tumor, also hangs over the family. Considine plays Johnny, the father of the family who is pursuing an acting career.

Seen through the eyes of their two young girls, the film portrays America from the point of view of innocence and shows how it resonates deeply as a story of loss and redemption. Considine shows his talent once again by skillfully portraying a shattered man seeking to repair himself for his family.

Submarine (2010)

Submarine is a coming-of-age comedy-drama released in 2010 and based on Joe Dunthorne‘s 2008 novel of the same name. The story revolves around Oliver Tate (Craig Roberts), a 15-year-old with two goals in life, one of which is to put out the fire between his mother and her ex-boyfriend, played by Considine, who has reappeared in her life.

Considine is depicted in Submarine from a different angle than seen before, namely with a rockstar style with pointy hair. Moreover, he seems to be enjoying himself more with his opponent and his character, while still being able to fully embody his role and convey the message of the film.

The Girl with All the Gifts (2016)

The girl with all the gifts is a post-apocalyptic science fiction horror film that revolves around the struggle of a scientist, a teacher and two soldiers who go on a survival journey with a remarkable little girl named Melanie (Sennia Nanua) in a dystopian future that follows the collapse of civilization after the majority of humanity is wiped out by a fungal epidemic. Considine plays Sergeant Eddie Parks, the stern and strict head of military base security.

Considine doesn’t hesitate, despite the strong cast around him, including Dominique Kipper and Glenn Close. Considine also makes the most of a strong storyline and evenly spaced screen time to portray his character in a natural and convincing way.

Red Riding: The Year of Our Lord 1980 (2009)

driving red is a three-part television version of the Red Riding Quartet by English author David Peace. The film portrays the story of West Yorkshire police officers who are tasked with working with an outside team, Manchester Police Detective Peter Hunter (Considine) and two hand-picked henchmen, while a serial killer in the city claims and suspects his 13th victim. becomes of corruption. circulate to the police.

The melancholy and almost Shakespearean Considine’s character makes him more human and more sympathetic to viewers. Again, he shows that he is a great actor who is not afraid to experiment with challenging roles that require both internal and external energy to portray adequately, and Peter Hunter is one of them.

Tyrannosaurus (2011)

Tyrannosaurus revolves around Joseph (Peter Mullan), a man driven to self-destruction by his own violence and hatred. As Joseph’s life descends into chaos, an opportunity for reconciliation arises in the form of Hannah (Olivia Colman), an employee of a Christian charity shop. The development of their friendship reveals that Hannah is hiding a secret with dire consequences for both their lives.

Although Considine is not in this photo, he did direct and write it. He directs with the self-assurance of a seasoned professional, giving his actors the freedom to work while still infusing an ominous, gloomy atmosphere into virtually every scene. If fans appreciate Considine as an actor, it would be incredible to see his work behind the camera, hence Tyrannosaurus is a must see.

