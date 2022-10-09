10 Best Animated Shows You Need To Watch This Halloween

The spooky season has arrived and Halloween is fast approaching. If people haven’t started yet, movie and television fans should be getting ready for the inevitable Halloween movie night. Thanks to the wide range of streaming services now within the reach of any movie buff, there’s no shortage of movies to treat yourself to as you settle in for a night of terror.





But if the public that loves animated shows is wondering what to watch, there are some grizzly and stylish series worth checking out this Halloween.

‘Castlevania’ (2017-2021)

Based on the hugely popular dark fantasy video game series, Castlevania is one of the best shows to ever debut on Netflix. Originally intended as a movie, this adult animated action series defied the curse of bad video game adaptations; Castlevania was the first video game adaptation in Netflix history to receive a “Fresh” rating on the Rotten Tomatoes review collection website.

The series follows a motley crew of heroes led by Trevor Belmont, the descendant of a famous bloodline of monster hunters, as they attempt to thwart Dracula’s attempts to drive humanity to extinction. On top of its visceral action and animation, Castlevania stands out for its incredible voice cast, including among others Richard Armitage (Hannibal), Bill Nighy (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest) and Graham McTavish (House of the Dragon), to name a few.

‘Love, Death + Robots’ (2019-present)

The groundbreaking grizzly animated series of our time, Love, Death + Robots is the anthology series for adults that takes the audience’s breath away with its many inventive, haunting and refreshing short films. Every episode in the show’s explosive and varied seasons is based on a hugely creative idea and animation style. From realistic 3D monsters to charming hand-drawn animations, there’s a Love, Death + Robots episode to cap off everyone’s perfect Halloween.

The series was created by Tim Miller, who is also known for directing major movie hits such as Deadpool(2016) and Terminator: Dark Fate (2019). Miller is supported by teams of genius animators, writers and performers, who bring each episode to life with stunning, masterful skills.

‘The House’ (2022)

Although originally billed as a short television series, The House is a stop-motion animated horror anthology film. The three separate stories that make up this 2022 film all revolve around curious events in the same unusual house. The episodic stories depicted in the film make for a chilling viewing experience that would be perfect for Halloween. Produced for Netflix by Nexus Studios, a London-based animation studio, The House features the talents of several prominent British actors, including: Helena Bonham Carter (Enola Holmes), Matthew Goode (The crown) and Paul Kaye (Game of Thrones).

‘Devilman Cry Baby’ (2018)

Devilman crybaby is a dark fantasy action superhero anime released in early 2018. While the show wouldn’t serve as the smoothest introduction to anime, due to its graphic content and dark tone, the short, grizzly series never strays far from its gripping themes.

Devilman crybaby follows sensitive high school student Akira and his friend Ryo. When demons threaten humanity’s existence, Ryo encourages Akira to fuse with a demon who transforms him into the eponymous Devilman and bestows Akira with the creature’s infernal powers.

‘Primary’ (2019-present)

Also called Genndy Tartakovsky‘s primal after its showrunner and creator, primal was born by the same spirit behind the Hotel Transylvania series and iconic samurai jack. The series, which first aired in 2019 for the adult-oriented Adult Swim, is a brutal and stylized representation of the earliest days of mankind.

Set in a fantastic prehistoric world, primal follows the Neanderthal hunter Spear and a Tyrannosaurus Rex named Fang, who form an unlikely (but formidable) duo to survive the merciless Iron Age world.

Cyberpunk: Edge Runners (2022)

While not a horror show by any means, the bleak and grizzly future is depicted in Cyberpunk: Edge Runners would fit perfectly on your watchlist during this very spooky time of year. Based on the popular role-playing video game Cyberpunk 2077 – who featured and played Keanu Reeves – this high-octane sci-fi anime shows that adaptations to animated video games have become indispensable.

This highly successful animated series premiered on Netflix in September 2022 and introduced audiences to David Martinez, an impulsive teenager living in the futuristic Night City. After losing everything, David turns to a life of crime and becomes a high-tech thief and hitman: an ‘edgerunner’.

‘Trees’ (2021)

Fans of fantasy horror should definitely check it out Trese this Halloween. This demon hunter anime follows Alexandra Trese, a supernatural detective who works to uncover the supernatural and criminal mysteries that lurk in the darkest depths of Manila.

This dark animated series is an adaptation of the Philippine graphic novel of the same name, created by Budjette Tan and Kajo Baldisimo. Trese was produced by BASE Entertainment and premiered on Netflix in June 2021.

‘Chainsaw Man’ (2022)

This one has yet to be released, so mark your calendars. The highly anticipated anime adaptation of the widely successful chainsaw man coming in October, making it the perfect grizzly show to treat yourself to this Halloween.

The story follows Denji, a young man who merges with a Chainsaw Devil after a fatal injury. Denji then finds itself embroiled in a war between devil hunters and the devils, dangerous creatures created and fueled by human fears.

Arcane (2012-present)

Arguably one of the greatest animated shows of all time, Arcane is beautiful, cheeky, moving and full of action. Based on the popular League of Legends video game franchise, this beautifully animated action drama brings some of gaming’s most iconic characters to life. It has its fair share of nail biting moments, but Arcane is just too beautiful not to watch this Halloween.

Aside from the unparalleled art and style, the series is elevated by the vocal performances of Hailee Steinfeld (hawkeye), Katie Leung (Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix) and more. Arcane focuses on the story of Vi and Jinx, estranged sisters who find themselves embroiled in a class war between the big city of Piltover and the filthy underground neighborhood of Zaun.

‘Across the Garden Wall’ (2014)

This 2014 animated series hardly qualifies as a hair-raising watch. That being said, About the garden wall still makes for the perfect Halloween cartoon. With its amber autumn scenery and slightly unsettling fairytale setting, the show makes for an entertaining watch for young and older viewers alike.

About the garden wall has an impressive voice cast to be sure, including Elijah Wood from Under the spell of the Ring and Christopher Lloyd from Back to the future fame. The series revolves around two half-brothers, lost in the woods, who travel through a mysterious forest while trying to return home. Along the way, they encounter a variety of friendly characters and fantastic monsters.

