10 Animated Horror Films To Watch Before ‘Wendell & Wild’ Hits Netflix

Of Henry Selick's new stop motion horror Wendell & Wild releases on Netflix October 28, we will see again that animation is not just a genre for children. It's going to be so exciting to see another horror movie that takes advantage of the limitless creativity that animation can offer, but while we wait, there are more animated movies that will get you in the spooky mood. Utilizing a range of animation styles, scare levels, and a litany of talented creators, here are some animated movies you can have fun with at a Halloween movie marathon, watch with the family after trick-or-treating, or unwisely watch alone in your room in the dead of night.





Monster house (2006)

the legacy of Robert ZemeckisMotion capture animated movies is definitely a messy one, but Monster house is by far the strongest feature. A haunted house movie taken to the next level, it follows a riotous trio of kids who investigate the haunted mansion across the street that seems to eat possessions as well as people.

A great horror film for older kids – it may startle little ones a little too much – it has an incredibly original and at times quite moving story. It also has a sardonic sense of humor and the house itself is one of the most creatively designed monsters in horror cinema. There’s not enough talk about this movie, and if ImageMovers’ other animations were up to this quality standard, it might still exist.

Paranormal (2012)

It was really a challenge to choose between this movie and Coraline in an effort to show as many filmmakers as possible and avoid reruns, but while Coraline is a stunning dark fantasy with some of the terrifying moments, paranormal is the one that will get you in the Halloween mood. It has everything a good Halloween movie needs: a misunderstood boy with supernatural powers, a witch’s curse, a zombie revolt and a small town with a dark past.

We can see many of the elements that Laika Studios would use to perfection in its next film, Kubo and the two strings: Creative mixes of stop motion and computer animation, mixing both fun adventures and suffocating moments. paranormal was overlooked during the 2012 awards season, but it deserves far more praise than it was given.

Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island (1998)

You can’t have a Halloween without the gang at Mystery Inc, and there are many movies to choose from. The monster franchise of animated Scooby-Doo movies has an unreal quality range from one star to five, and there’s a lot of debate from the fandom of which movie is the strongest. Some people like ironic or nostalgic reasons, and some are just surprisingly good, but a good starting point is Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island. The story follows Scooby and the gang, tired of the constant crooks in costumes, who investigate an island in the middle of Louisiana’s bayou, where the monsters are a bit more real than they’re used to.

This was the film that breathed new life into the characters for the new millennium, and for good reason because the tone and story of this film maintains the camp of the classic Scooby, while ramping up the humor, horror and mystery. If you liked the series Scooby-Doo: Mystery Incorporated or even Gravity fallsdefinitely go back and check this one out.

Edgar Allan Poe is the king of gothic horror, with its tales of madness, death and murder that have captivated audiences for nearly two centuries. Many of his classic stories have been translated on screen, thanks mainly to Roger Corman and Vincent Pricebut Extraordinary stories tells many of them all in one anthology. Anthologies are great for horror, a killer lineup of creative talents telling stories, or in this case, adapting stories in their own style.

“The Tell-Tale Heart”, “The Pit and the Pendulum”, “The Fall of the House of Usher”, “The Facts in the Case of M. Valdemar”and“The Masque of the Red Death” are all interpreted in different styles with the voices of Guillermo del Toro, Christopher Lee, Julian Sands, and Bela Lugosi. This is a fun, gothic age that gives smaller creators the chance to shine with the voices of industry giants backing them. If you like Poe, watch this movie.

The Wolf House (2018)

This is the most terrifying movie on this list, and from experience the writer wouldn’t advise watching it alone. The wolf house tells the story of a young woman who takes refuge in an isolated house in the woods to escape a colony of religious fanatics, and it really shows that the potential animation should be discouraging.

Although not the main character, the house turns into a nightmare around the fear the main character feels, paints the walls in a void, moves across the floors and furniture, creates shadows and monsters of everything inside, the camera almost behaves like a poltergeist as candles flicker and objects shift. Chilean directors Joaquin Cocina and Cristobal Leon using the whole house to its absolutely horrifying advantage, the stop motion is deliberately rough to create a surreal, inhumane and unsettling feeling throughout. This movie is a masterpiece of horror, and if you can tolerate more disturbing and creepy images then this is a top recommendation.

Mad God (2022)

This movie is an insane labor of love by Phil Tippettit took 30 years to make and just a few months to release on Shudder, but the time and care he put into it was worth it. crazy god is a surreal, orphic descent into the story of the underworld, the magnitude of this feverish dream of war, death and destruction is like nothing seen on streaming before.

Tippett is considered a master of monster design and that mastery is shown here in spades, with the stop motion making everything even more visceral and tangible. The demons and tormented souls of his world are lovingly and skillfully crafted. There’s not much to say without revealing its captivating and abstract origins, so I urge you to watch this film, if only to praise the amount of effort it took. To be Ray Harryhausen on acid, a disturbing and existential trip through hell, a showcase of immense creativity and perseverance, and it’s like nothing else on streaming right now.

The Corpse Bride (2005)

This was even bigger than my battle between Coraline and paranormal, Tim Burton has three wonderful Halloween movies to choose from. The nightmare Before Christmas is legendary, but was actually directed by Henry Selick, Frankenweenie is insanely underrated and a Burton’s labor of love based on an early short film, but The Corpse Bride represents everything we love about Tim Burton.

It’s like a mixtape, combining all of his best work in one movie: The Unlikely Love Story of Edward Scissorhands, the creative underworld images of beetle juice‘s signature protagonists Sweeney Todd, Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carterthe over-the-top gothic styles of Sleepy Hollow and of course the musical styling of Danny Elfman. This is the most Tim Burton movie, and Emily, the Corpse Bride herself, has become an iconic character and the subject of many Halloween costumes, and for good reason. This is a very nice watch.

Fear(s) of the Dark (2007)

Another anthology, this time from France, Fear(s) of the dark is a mix of 2D and 3D animation that encompasses the ideas of fear, trauma and paranoia. Notable graphic artists and comic book creators came together in this film and created their own short stories in black and white. Short horror is incredibly effective at instilling an outburst of fear in the audience, and the fact that each short film is black and white unites and diversifies the style.

The tales of terror are also incredibly diverse, human-shaped beetles, haunted Japanese cemeteries and giant crocodiles abound. This is a moody, aesthetically pleasing film and a brilliant effort by brilliant performers. French animated films have a reputation for greatness and this certainly contributes to that.

The Haunted World of El Superbeasto (2009)

This is the Rob Zombie film for those who can’t stand its more hardcore bits, this film thrives by piling irreverent cartoon humor on top of the usual gratuitous sex and violence. The Haunted World of El Superbeasto follows an exploitation filmmaker and lucha wrestler (Tom Papa), with his trusty sidekick Suzi-X (Sheri Moon Zombie) as they battle werewolves, zombie Nazis, and the nefarious Dr. evil (Paul Giamatti) in a heavy metal gore fest.

It’s as stupid and crazy as it sounds, and the movie knows just how stupid and crazy it is. It’s an obscenely vulgar cult classic of horror animation and horror musicals, with Zombie always pushing the boundaries of what he can get away with. It’s ridiculous, it’s over the edge, and it’s a damn good time on any horror night.

The Halloween Tree (1993)

Ray Bradbury fans unite for the most underrated movie on this list. Based on his 1972 novel, The Halloween Tree follows a group of kids who embark on an adventure through time to save their friend’s soul while learning about the origins of Halloween traits such as witches, demons, mummies, and the holiday itself. This film is a joy and perfect for watching with the family.

It has a very warm and nostalgic atmosphere, helped by the vocal talent of Leonard Nimoy and narration by Bradbury himself, it’s a little Halloween fairy tale about friendship, tradition, and even the concept of mortality. It’s a comfort movie for sure, little scary, just a fun one to watch with the kids in your life as you settle in and eat your trick-or-treat looting that you’ll learn and feel.