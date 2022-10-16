10 ’80s Horror Movies That Should Be On Your Watchlist

With the advent of the Internet and the rise of revolutionary video games, the 1980s were significant times when audiences witnessed numerous cultural developments that contributed to the diversity of pop culture in the 21st century. When it comes to cinema, especially teen movies from John Hughes as well as iconic action movie franchises such as die hard and Deadly Weapon were all released in the 80s and are the precious nostalgic memories of many movie buffs.





When it comes to the horror genre, the plethora of selections ranging from comically absurd to heart-pounding arthouse horror, or both qualities in one, sets the 80s apart from the 70s, which gravitated toward traditional notions of sinister terror. Experimental was what 1980s horror filmmakers adhered to, and excitement was what viewers received then and today.

‘Hell raiser’ (1987)

Starting with one of the most iconic and terrifying villains of the 80s, Clive Barker‘s Hellraiser (1987) introduced the public to the chilling Cenobites, a group of sadomasochistic entities who enjoy torturing people in exchange for pleasure. When teenage protagonist Kirsty (Ashley Laurence) accidentally summons the demonic creatures, she has no choice but to agree to get her Uncle Frank (Sean Chapman) who escaped the extreme experiments of the Cenobites.

Launching a movie franchise that expands over 4 decades, the latest comeback is also titled Hellraiser (2022) marks the 11th installment of the horror franchise while simultaneously reminding audiences that it’s time to relive the horrors of the Cenobites.

‘Sleeping Camp’ (1983)

While summer camp can be fun memories for many teens, the victims are in sleeping camp (1983) beg to differ. Released during the Golden Age of slasher movies, this film, while having a handful of viewers laughing at its sometimes over the top acting, also took an infamous twist that left audiences completely baffled.

The plot revolves around 14-year-old Angela (Felisa Rose) who with her cousin Ricky (Jonathan Tiersten). After a traumatic accident during her childhood, Angela has become introverted and withdrawn, traits that make her an ideal target for bullies. Unbeknownst to the frivolous happy campers, a macabre series of murders begins shortly after Angela’s arrival.

‘Gremlin’ (1984)

Gremlins (1984) is a relatively family-friendly horror comedy for audiences of all ages to watch together and usher in the Halloween spirit. You should never buy a Mogwai as a pet no matter how you fiddle with these lovable miniature creatures.

After a young man named Billy (Zach Galligan) who received a Mogwai as a Christmas present from his father, he must remember three important rules: do not expose the Mogwai to sunlight, do not water it, and do not feed it after midnight. The terrible consequences of breaking these rules would lead to mischievous and hostile creatures destroying families and cities.

‘Creepshow’ (1982)

When the king of horror, Stephen Kingand the godfather of the dead, George A. Romerochanged hands in the early 1980s, horror show (1982) was invented.

A tribute to the EC horror comics of the 1960s, horror show is an American horror comedy anthology film consisting of five stories, ranging from a deceased father who rises from his grave and asks for a cake, to a business magnate who suffers from mysophobia and lives in his penthouse infested by cockroaches. While it’s not uncommon these days to mix horror with comedic elements, both King and Romero have come up with some of the most outlandish stories that culminate in eerily creepy and lavishly fun entertainment.

‘Almost Dark’ (1987)

The neo-western thriller near dark (1987) marks one of the greatest female directors of all time, Kathryn Bigelow‘s directorial debut. While it wasn’t a huge hit with moviegoers during its initial release, the film has become a cult classic for obvious reasons, deconstructing the Western genre by instilling tough vampire action while still providing a better love story than Twilight (2008).

near dark tells of the unwilling physical and psychological transformation of a Midwestern farm boy into a vampire after he was bitten by the girl of his dreams. Captured by a band of undead bandits to which the girl belongs, the boy Caleb (Adriaan Pasdar) will either join the psychotic group where he will learn to hunt and feed on human blood or be killed and never reunite with his loved ones.

‘Mr. vampire’ (1985)

Based on Chinese legends and folklore, jiangshi shares similarities with western vampires when it comes to certain strengths and weaknesses. While the translation “rigid corpses” doesn’t necessarily arouse fear in the hearts, these horrific creatures dressed in official Qing dynasty clothing choose to tap into their victims’ life forces, easily recognizing their victims, even by their respiratory swings. .

The action horror comedy from Hong Kong Mister Vampire (1985) was one of the groundbreaking successes that sparked the popularity of jiangshi movies in Hong Kong. In this first installment of a long-running franchise, we see a Taoist priest and his troublesome disciples battle the horrors caused by resurrected jiangshi after a planned reburial of a village elder went awry.

‘The Shining’ (1980)

film author Stanley Kubrick‘s purported arthouse horror film that divides its audience. Whether you think the Razzie nominations are deserved or have heralded the film as a revolutionary masterpiece in horror film history, The shining (1980) does an impeccable job of making audiences jittery with its sinister music score and mystifying visuals that alienate and confuse just about everyone.

Audiences may notice the slightly problematic nature of the Torrance family from the start, but their troubled past quickly catches up with them and is exacerbated when Jack (Jack Nicholson) will accept a concierge job at the Overlook Hotel. Overwhelmed by the stress of family responsibility and jealousy, Jack is convinced by the ominous supernatural forces that inhabit the hotel that he must “take care” of his wife Wendy (Shelley Duvall) and clairvoyant son Danny (Danny Lloyd).

‘Opera’ (1987)

The dramatic story and ostentatiously powerful stage performances embodied in opera performances falter for director Dario Argento‘s nightmarishly stylized murder sequences.

the 1987 giallo Slasher focuses on a young opperata who is viciously stalked by an obsessive fan, where anyone and everyone close to her is mercilessly murdered in extreme close-ups, accompanied by an exciting guitar score, which showcases Argento’s flair for the grandiose. Opera (1987) is another Argento film not for the faint of heart, especially for viewers afraid of needles.

‘Blue velvet’ (1986)

David Lynch‘s neo noir Blue velvet (1986) reveals the dark side of heroes and finds resemblance to villains, as illustrated in the opening scene of an immaculate American dream of a white wooden fence slowly dissolving into an abundance of crawling ants that lie beneath the green lawns of Lumberton.

In the 1950s, student Jeffrey Beaumont (Kyle MacLachlan) stumbles upon a severed human ear that unknowingly leads him to the beautiful, enigmatic nightclub singer Dorothy (Isabella Rossellinic) and a group of diabolical criminals led by the mentally deranged Frank Booth (Dennis Hopper). Jeffrey’s idealistic image of his neighborhood is shattered as his own masculinity and morality are repeatedly challenged.

‘Evil Dead II’ (1987)

While the first episode The Evil Death (1981) amplifies the demonic horrors of “cabin-in-the-woods” capture, the sequel Evil Dead II (1987) tastefully integrates traditional horror elements with hyperkinetic satire, surrealism and self-mockery, making it one of the most recognized cult classics.

The black comedy horror film finds antihero Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) in a predicament, again in an apparently abandoned log cabin in the woods. Unwittingly played a voice recording of an archaeologist reciting ancient chants from “The Book of the Dead”, an evil force known as the Kandarian Demon possesses Ash’s friend Linda (Denise Bixler), and then his right hand. Thus, “Ashy Slashy” is born.

